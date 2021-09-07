Victim in deadly Saturday night shooting identified as 29-year-old Roanoke man

The victim of a Saturday night shooting, one of two fatal shootings seen over Labor Day weekend, has been identified as a 29-year-old Roanoke man, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Hakeem K. Logan was killed when gunfire broke out about 11:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Harrison Avenue Northwest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. No suspects were found in the area, and no arrests have been made yet.

The case remains under investigation.

Logan was one of two people slain in the city over the long weekend. Gunfire claimed another man's life about 1 a.m. Monday in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Downing Street Northwest.

Officials were still working to notify that man's next of kin Tuesday. The case also remains under investigation with no arrests announced yet.

Anyone with information about these homicides is urged to contact investigators by calling 540-344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery.

Tips can remain anonymous. Rewards can be offered for information that leads to arrests and convictions in gun violence cases.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.