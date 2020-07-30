You are the owner of this article.
Victim in fatal interstate crash identified as Lexington man

The victim of a fatal crash that happened early Wednesday on Interstate 81 has been identified as a Lexington man, according to the Virginia State Police.

Michael Lenden Kreul, 30, was driving southbound near mile marker 158 in Botetourt County when his 2002 Dodge Ram ran off the right side of the road and struck a tractor-trailer that was illegally parked on the shoulder, officials said.

Kreul’s pickup came to rest in the roadway where it was struck by a second tractor-trailer. He was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital but died later that day.

The tractor-trailer drivers weren’t injured. The crash happened around 5:18 a.m. Wednesday.

The collision remained under investigation Thursday.

