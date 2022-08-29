Victim in fatal Roanoke shooting was Rocky Mount man

A man who died after an early Sunday morning shooting on 10th Street N.W. was a 25-year-old from Rocky Mount, Roanoke police said Monday.

Octavius Z. Cooke was found by officers in the parking lot of a business in the 1900 block of 10th Street NW, a news release said. The officers were summoned by a call at about 2:45 a.m. that someone had been shot.

Cooke appeared critically wounded and officers tried to help him until rescue personnel arrived. Cooked died after being taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, the news release said.

Another man with gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle. His injuries did not seem life-threatening, the news release said.

Police think both men were involved in an incident outside the business on 10th Street, but no suspects were found there and no arrests have been made.

Investigators ask that anyone with information call (540) 344-8500 or text 274637; texts should start with "RoanokePD" to make sure they get to the right place. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous, police said.