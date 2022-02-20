Victim in Radford abduction, sex assault case is in federal protection, prosecutor says

RADFORD — Investigators have a long way to go in sorting out a case that began with the alleged abduction last month of two women from the parking of the Food City in Radford, a prosecutor said Thursday.

Even getting a Pulaski man’s charges to the preliminary hearing stage will take until April, Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Rehak said.

Listing the case’s complications – including one of the victims now being in federal protection, requiring a special subpoena that will not reveal her current address, Rehak said – took up most of what was initially set as a preliminary hearing for Deshawn Kiree Tucker, 29.

Judge David Mullins agreed to Rehak’s request to delay the preliminary hearing and rescheduled it to April 7.

Tucker is accused of picking up the two women on Jan. 10 from the Food City parking lot and driving them to Henry County, where they told sheriff’s deputies that they were sexually assaulted. Tucker faces two counts of abduction with intent to defile, and appeared in Radford General District Court via a video link from the New River Valley Regional Jail.

Defense attorney Robert Canard of Radford said that the complications in the case were inconsistencies in statements from one of the women who said she was abducted and attacked because she owed $2,000 to Tucker.

A Henry County judge on Monday heard testimony from the woman, then dropped a rape and a sodomy charge from the list of accusations against Bobby Renell Helms Sr., 43, and Waylon Allen Cox, 36, both of Fieldale.

The second woman involved in the case did not appear at the Henry County hearing and an investigator said that he had been unable to find her.

Still, the judge in Henry County certified to a grand jury a human trafficking charge against Cox and two counts of rape and one count of sodomy against Helms. The grand jury will decide if the men should be tried in the county’s Circuit Court.

During Thursday’s Radford hearing, Canard said that Tucker was ready to move his case forward as well, and asked that Mullins weigh the evidence and decide if the abduction charges should go to a grand jury.

Rehak countered that he had only just received a file of evidence from Henry County and had not had time to review it or to arrange for the two women and other witnesses to testify at a preliminary hearing. There is DNA evidence, cell phone data, and other information to analyze, and procedures to work out involving the woman who is in federal protection, Rehak said.

Canard protested that his client had already been jailed for more than a month. Rehak noted that Tucker had two bond hearings and both judges declined to allow bail.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.