Victim in Salem shooting dies; suspect arrested in W.Va.

The baby will be the first girl in Turner’s family, said Mackenzie Crouch, who’s engaged to Turner’s brother. He also leaves behind a 4-year-old son.

Turner treated people around him with love and had an unforgettable smile, Crouch said. His loss has been stunning and tragic.

“[H]e was loved by his family,” she wrote in a message.

Hutzell, who lives in Pennsylvania, said she first met Turner last summer when their families vacationed together in the Outer Banks.

He was soft-spoken and kind, she said. She was struck by the depth of his love for his fiancee and their family.

“It was just so obvious how much he loved them,” she said. “Just the way he smiled at her even when she was talking to someone else. She was just the center of his universe.”

“I don’t think they had spent a day apart ever since they had been together,” she said. “This absolutely breaks my heart. It feels like a nightmare.”

It wasn’t immediately clear Tuesday if Christian had an attorney. He’s been accused of felony homicide, malicious wounding, reckless handling of a firearm and three counts of child neglect in the Salem case.