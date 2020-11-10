Victim in Salem shooting has died, police say

The victim of a shooting outside Lakeside Plaza has died, according to the Salem Police Department.

The suspect in the altercation, 25-year-old Zane Chandler Christian of Christiansburg, is still being sought by investigators.

A charge of felony murder has been added to the warrants issued for him. Anyone who sees Christian is urged to use caution and notify authorities.

He may be driving a 2006 Toyota Corolla that was stolen in Blacksburg shortly after the shooting Monday afternoon, federal authorities have said. The car had Tennessee license plates bearing the tag BTG-251.

The victim of the shooting has been identified as Rico A. Turner, 27, of Bedford, according to Salem police. He was seriously wounded when gunshots rang out in the parking lot of the busy Lakeside Plaza shopping center shortly before 2 p.m. Monday.

He was rushed to a hospital but died Monday night, officials said.

No new information about the circumstances of the shooting was released Tuesday morning. A police spokesman said the investigation remains ongoing.

