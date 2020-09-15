Victim in weekend shooting has died, according to Roanoke police

The victim of an early-morning weekend shooting in southwest Roanoke has died, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Derrick Bostick, 35, of Roanoke was struck multiple times in a shooting that erupted about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Bridge Street.

A woman also sustained injuries that were not life-threatening in a fight that appeared to have happened among numerous people prior to the shooting, officials said. She wasn’t hit by gunfire.

One person was arrested Sunday and charged in the altercation. Ahmad Mubdi, 51, of Roanoke was booked on one count of malicious wounding.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide, officials said Tuesday. The investigation remains ongoing, and no other updates were released.

This was one of four violent confrontations — three shootings and one stabbing — that occurred in a 12-hour period between Friday and Saturday.

Four people were injured but survived. One man was killed in another shooting that happened about 3:20 p.m. Friday in the 2000 block of Indian Village Lane Southeast.

Anyone with information about these cases is asked to call investigators at 344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery.

