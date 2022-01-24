 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victim of apparent hit-and-run identified in Roanoke

The victim of an apparent hit-and-run has been identified by police as a 35-year-old Roanoke woman.

Jody McFarland was killed Jan. 19 in what investigators believe was a traffic fatality. She was found, unresponsive and lying partially in the street, about 6:50 a.m. in the 3700 block of Williamson Road.

First responders concluded she died at the scene. Her identity was announced by authorities Monday after her family had been notified.

The investigation into the hit-and-run is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Roanoke police investigators by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

