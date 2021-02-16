Victim of fatal shooting discovered Monday identified as 18-year-old Roanoke woman

The victim of a fatal shooting discovered Monday has been identified as an 18-year-old Roanoke woman, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Adreonna Keffer is believed to have been killed by a man with whom she lived in a northwest Roanoke apartment, investigators said.

A Facebook page under Keffer's name indicated she was engaged to DeAngelo Bonds.

Bonds, a 22-year-old Roanoke man, was arrested Monday and charged with second-degree murder in her death. He's listed as being held in jail without bail.

The police investigation into the case started about 2:30 a.m. Monday when officers were notified of suspicious circumstances at the apartment the two shared in the 3400 block of Bennett Drive Northwest.

The place was found in disarray, with signs of a struggle, but no one inside, officials said.

As officers searched for the tenants, they found Bonds in a vehicle at a parking lot near 13th Street Southeast.

He told investigators that he had disposed of Keffer's body, police said. A search found her in the Roanoke River.

Online jail records indicate authorities suspect the shooting happened sometime Sunday, which was Valentine's Day. No other information was immediately available.

