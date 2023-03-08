A man who died last month after he was shot in northwest Roanoke has been identified.

The regional medical examiner's office said Matthew Jerome Brown, 29, of Roanoke died Feb. 15 after "a gunshot wound to the back" and ruled the manner of his death to be a homicide.

On Feb. 15, Roanoke police responded to reports about a man with a gunshot wound in the 3500 block of Ferncliff Avenue, near William Fleming High School.

A female "identified herself as the suspect and later confessed to the shooting of Brown," according to a search warrant filed in Roanoke Circuit Court. She "stated that the two had been in and out of a relationship and had conversations via their cellphones."

The female's phone "was seized from her person upon her being detained at the scene." Police searched the device, an iPhone, on March 3 after a warrant had been obtained and seized "digital data."

Court records do not indicate that she has been charged in connection with the shooting. The search warrant identifies Brown as the shooting victim, but his name has not been released by Roanoke police.

"No one has been charged regarding this incident and it’s still an ongoing investigation," department spokesperson Caitlyn Cline said in an email Wednesday.

Indictments certified by a Roanoke grand jury on March 6 identify the suspect of another shooting that occurred in the city on Feb. 4.

Kemonte Ashon Cooper, 28, of Roanoke County, faces five charges connected to the nonfatal shooting, which injured two people at the Food Lion in the 2600 block of Peters Creek Road Northwest.

On Feb. 4, Roanoke police responded to shooting reports at the grocery store, where officers found a man and woman with gunshot wounds. The two victims, one of them with serious injuries, were transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police arrested a suspect, but after consulting with the Roanoke commonwealth’s attorney office, released him without filing charges. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney John McNeil confirmed Wednesday that Cooper is the suspect who was originally questioned.

McNeil said Cooper was cooperative with officers, and after he was interviewed by detectives, he was released "pending further investigation."

But on March 7, Cooper was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, a misdemeanor, and four felonies: aggravated malicious wounding, using a firearm in the commission of aggravated malicious wounding, shooting in a public place causing injury, and shooting into an occupied building.

Cooper is being held at the Roanoke City Adult Detention Center.