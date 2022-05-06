 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Victim of Roanoke fatal shooting on Hanover Avenue identified

Police have identified the victim of a midday Wednesday fatal shooting on neighborhood street as Ulysses K. Williams, 30, of Roanoke.

His body was found lying in the 1200 block of Hanover Avenue Northwest when police were called to the scene around 1:45 p.m. after nearby residents heard a gunshot.

Police said Friday that an investigation continues. No suspects were located at the scene.

Williams' death is the fifth fatal shooting to date in Roanoke in 2022.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500 or text 274637 beginning with “RoanokePD.”

Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

