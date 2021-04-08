Victim of Saturday night shooting in Roanoke has died

A man shot Saturday night in downtown Roanoke has died of his injuries, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

De'Andre Kasey, 29, of Roanoke was struck by gunfire just before midnight Saturday in the 100 block of Campbell Avenue Southeast, officials said.

He was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle. Officers who responded to the scene found no suspects on site.

No arrests have been made yet. The police said their investigation is ongoing. The case is now a homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to contact investigators by calling 540-344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can be made anonymously.

