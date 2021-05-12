Victim of Sunday shooting on Williamson Road dies

A Roanoke man who was shot over the weekend has died from his injuries, and police are now investigating his death as a homicide.

Alvin Kasey, 40, was hospitalized early Sunday with what officials called "a serious gunshot wound" after he was found lying in a parking lot in the 4300 block of Williamson Road Northeast.

That location is just west of Preston Park Elementary School and a few blocks northwest of Breckinridge Middle School.

Police were called to the scene sometime around 2:40 a.m. No suspects were found at the scene and no arrests were made in what a police spokeswoman described as an ongoing investigation.

Kasey's death marks the city's sixth reported homicide this year.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 344-8500 or text 274637, beginning the text with “RoanokePD.” Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

Contact Neil Harvey at neil.harvey@roanoke.com or 981-3376. On Twitter @newsharvey.

