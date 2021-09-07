Victim's ID'd in deadly weekend shootings in Roanoke

The victims of two unrelated shootings that erupted over Labor Day weekend were both Roanoke men, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Hakeem Kwantez Logan, 29, was killed when gunfire broke out about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Harrison Avenue Northwest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. No suspects were found in the area, and no arrests have been made.

Poindexter Demetrius Penny, 51, died about 1 a.m. Monday after being shot in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Downing Street Northwest.

No suspects were still on scene when police arrived, and no arrests have been made. Officials said Tuesday that the two shootings do not appear to be connected.

The names of the victims were released Tuesday after their families had been notified.

Both homicides remain under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 540-344-8500 or texting 274637.

Texts should begin with “RoanokePD” to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous. Rewards can be offered for information that leads to arrests and convictions in gun violence cases.

