Vinton-area man charged with child pornography possession

A Bedford County man has been charged with child pornography possession.

Robert Daniel Quarles, 57, whose address is listed as Vinton, was arrested on Wednesday after an investigation by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Quarles is currently being held without bond on 22 counts of possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography.

The Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was involved with the investigation, along with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security, according to the Bedford sheriff's office.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at (434) 616-2743," the sheriff's office said..