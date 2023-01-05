 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vinton-area man charged with child pornography possession

A Bedford County man has been charged with child pornography possession.

Robert Daniel Quarles, 57, whose address is listed as Vinton, was arrested on Wednesday after an investigation by the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert Daniel Quarles

Quarles

Quarles is currently being held without bond on 22 counts of possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography.

The Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was involved with the investigation, along with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security, according to the Bedford sheriff's office.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at (434) 616-2743," the sheriff's office said..

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Afghan hospitals filled with children suffering from pneumonia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert