Vinton man gets 50-year sentence for two murder convictions

The Vinton man convicted of two counts of first-degree murder this spring was sentenced Tuesday in Roanoke Circuit Court to 50 years in prison.

In March, a jury found William Reno Ray, 25, guilty of the March 2020 murders of his fiancée’s mother and the mother’s boyfriend.

Ray did not take the stand and the defense put on no evidence. The prosecution’s witnesses were mostly police officers who on March 1, 2020, found the bodies of April Barnicoat, 42, and Eric Surface, 44, in Barnicoat’s apartment in the Jamestown Place complex in southeast Roanoke.

The centerpiece of the evidence against Ray was a video of a long statement he made after walking into the Roanoke Police Department on July 31, 2020, and saying he wanted to speak to investigators.

In it, Ray confessed that he fatally stabbed and slashed Surface.

Ray said that he and Surface had not got along since Ray and his girlfriend, Barnicoat’s daughter, lived in the Jamestown Place apartment with Barnicoat two years earlier.

Ray said there also were lingering bad feelings between Barnicoat and her daughter and he had gone over to try to make peace. Instead, Ray and Surface began shouting at each other, then shoving and throwing punches, he said. Eventually, Ray pulled out a folding knife, he told police.

A medical examiner testified that Surface sustained at least 20 wounds from a sharp object, including a cut or series of cuts that laid open the left side of his neck.

Ray also told police that after killing Surface, he bound Barnicoat with duct tape, put a pillowcase on her head, and sat with her in her apartment for more than an hour. Then, Ray said, he drowned Barnicoat in her own bathtub.

Ray told police that he did this because Barnicoat had witnessed the killing of Surface.

In his recorded interview, Ray said his deeds had weighed on him until he could not look his girlfriend in the eyes, and that he now wanted to tell the truth.

McNeil said that Ray’s own words were enough to convict him of two counts of first-degree murder.

Ray had entered not guilty pleas on the two first-degree murder charges but was found guilty of both.

At the close of Ray’s trial, defense attorney Dirk Padgett had asked that a mental health screening of his client be completed prior to sentencing.

But Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney John McNeil said Wednesday that Ray had been evaluated before the trial and had been found competent. The prosecutor said nothing about Ray’s mental status was mentioned during Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.

For one first-degree murder charge, Ray was sentenced to 50 years of incarceration with 15 years suspended. On the second charge, he was sentenced to 30 years with 15 years suspended.

Once his combined 50-year sentence is complete, Ray will be placed on supervised probation for two more years.

The maximum sentence for a first-degree murder conviction in Virginia is life in prison. The minimum is 20 years.

When considering Ray’s sentence, McNeil said Judge David Carson indicated a desire to balance the brutality of the “vicious and unnecessary” crimes with the fact that Ray had no previous criminal record.

The commonwealth’s attorney’s office was “grateful” that the jury found Ray guilty of the two “incredibly brutal murders,” McNeil said.

