Vinton police investigate carjacking outside dance studio

The Vinton Police Department is investigating an armed carjacking that occurred outside a dance studio downtown Wednesday night.

Police said in a press release that they responded to a call about a robbery at 116 Jefferson Ave. at 8:39 p.m. There, at Studio 45, officers located the victim of the carjacking unharmed.

“A preliminary investigation indicates the suspects displayed a firearm and stole the victim’s vehicle, a 2009 Honda Accord, and fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival,” the press release said. “The suspects are described as two black males, one wearing a yellow hoodie, one wearing a black hoodie, and both had masks covering a portion of their face. No suspects have been located at this time.”

Ryan Bartley, director of Studio 45, said in a Facebook post late Wednesday that the carjacking occurred while parents and family members were “waiting in the parking lot for the last class of the night to finish up.”

As they waited, “they were approached by [two] people in hoodies and masks,” Bartley wrote. “They asked them to get into their car, and when the family told them no, they pulled out a weapon and stole the car.”

Bartley confirmed no one was injured, but some people were “shaken up.” Bartley said she locked the studio's doors, and her students and some of their parents and guardians were "barricaded" inside until police arrived.

“They all handled it in the most adult way, and again we are very thankful that nothing happened to anyone, especially our younger dancers that were there tonight,” Bartley’s post continued.

The stolen Honda has been found. Shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday morning, Vinton police detectives located it “unoccupied in the alleyway near Raleigh Avenue,” the department’s press release said.

Detectives continue to investigate the incident. No arrests have been made, and no additional information about the investigation has been provided.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Vinton police at (540) 983-0617.

“We are devastated that this even occurred,” Bartley wrote. “We want to apologize to the family that this happened to, and we want everyone to know that there are measures being taken to keep everyone safer inside of the studio.”

Among those new security measures will be a new camera system to survey the studio’s entrances and parking lot, additional lighting around the parking lot and buddy systems.

“If your dancer drives themselves, please make sure to talk to them about this situation and tell them that they cannot leave the studio alone,” Bartley wrote. “They must not sit in their cars for extended periods of time at nights in the parking lot, and they need to park as close to the studio door as possible.”

Bartley is also asking parents and guardians to enter the studio before picking up their children.

“No matter age or time of their class,” Bartley wrote. “We always do our best to make sure we walk out the dancers and get them to their cars, but for the time being, we would feel more comfortable if parents would come up and walk their dancer out after class.”