Vinton police: Victim in Monday night shooting has died

The victim of a shooting that happened Monday night outside a business in Vinton has died, according to police.
Garry McMiller, 38, of Vinton, was struck by gunfire just before 9:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a Hardy Road address occupied by a McDonald’s.
The Vinton Police Department released no other details about the circumstances of the shooting in an update issued Wednesday morning.
Investigators previously said they were looking for a silver sedan that fled the parking lot and might have been involved.
No arrests had been made Wednesday. Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling (540) 283-7034.
Alicia Petska
Alicia Petska
