Vinton police: Victim in Monday night shooting has died
alert

Vinton police: Victim in Monday night shooting has died

police lights.jpg

The victim of a shooting that happened Monday night outside a business in Vinton has died, according to police.

Garry McMiller, 38, of Vinton, was struck by gunfire just before 9:40 p.m. in the parking lot of a Hardy Road address occupied by a McDonald’s.

The Vinton Police Department released no other details about the circumstances of the shooting in an update issued Wednesday morning.

Investigators previously said they were looking for a silver sedan that fled the parking lot and might have been involved.

No arrests had been made Wednesday. Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling (540) 283-7034.

