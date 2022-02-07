Vinton woman indicted for murder in toddler's death

A Roanoke County woman is accused of felony murder in the death of a boy who was diagnosed with acute methadone poisoning.

Christiana Leigh Justice, 35, of Vinton, was indicted Friday on charges of felony murder and child neglect, according to Roanoke County Circuit Court records. The charges reflect that authorities believe the child’s death occurred accidentally during an instance of neglect.

Court records list the victim as a boy whose obituary described him as a 1-year-old who was deeply loved and reveled in smiles and sunshine. He died Oct. 21. Surviving relatives named included a twin brother and the child’s mother, Christiana L. Justice.

The cause of death was determined by the state medical examiner’s office.

Justice hasn’t yet appeared in court to respond to the allegations. The indictments in the case were issued by a grand jury Friday.

A date for an initial hearing didn’t immediately appear on an online court docket.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.