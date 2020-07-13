Vinton woman seeks footage of police shooting that killed her son

The mother of a Roanoke Valley man killed in a police shooting last fall is asking a judge to order investigators to release video footage of the events to her.

Chase Andrew Austin, 28, of Vinton was shot during an Oct. 16 confrontation with a Roanoke police officer that officials said began as a trespassing call at a Krispy Kreme on Hershberger Road.

In a court motion filed last week in Roanoke County, Lori Hall said she should be given copies of all of the security footage collected by investigators after the shooting.

Officials arranged one viewing of footage for her as their inquiry drew to a close in February, she said, but what she saw raised new questions for her. She wasn’t allowed to bring anyone with her to the meeting or make a copy of the videos, according to the court filing.

In their motion, Hall’s counsel wrote that other cases nationwide — George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and others — have shown how crucial access to video can be in assessing events.

“Police officers cannot be allowed to be above the law,” read the filing. “Chase’s mother and the public deserve to have access to the video evidence and decide for themselves whether the shooting was justified. There is no legitimate public purpose to be served by denying them that right.”