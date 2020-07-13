Vinton woman seeks footage of police shooting that killed her son

The mother of a Roanoke Valley man killed in a police shooting last fall is asking a judge to order investigators to release video footage of the events to her.
Chase Andrew Austin, 28, of Vinton was shot during an Oct. 16 confrontation with a Roanoke police officer that officials said began as a trespassing call at a Krispy Kreme on Hershberger Road.
In a court motion filed last week in Roanoke County, Lori Hall said she should be given copies of all of the security footage collected by investigators after the shooting.
Officials arranged one viewing of footage for her as their inquiry drew to a close in February, she said, but what she saw raised new questions for her. She wasn’t allowed to bring anyone with her to the meeting or make a copy of the videos, according to the court filing.
In their motion, Hall’s counsel wrote that other cases nationwide — George Floyd, Rayshard Brooks and others — have shown how crucial access to video can be in assessing events.
“Police officers cannot be allowed to be above the law,” read the filing. “Chase’s mother and the public deserve to have access to the video evidence and decide for themselves whether the shooting was justified. There is no legitimate public purpose to be served by denying them that right.”
Austin’s death was investigated by the Virginia State Police and submitted to the prosecutor’s office for review.
In an overview released Feb. 5 at the end of that investigation, Commonwealth’s Attorney Donald Caldwell, who ruled that the police officer's actions were justified, wrote that the shooting happened after Austin struggled with an officer and showed a handgun before running away.
The officer, identified as Officer Martinez, had approached Austin while responding to a trespassing report and attempted to arrest him on outstanding warrants, Caldwell said.
During the foot chase that followed, Austin turned his torso or body toward Martinez more than once, Caldwell wrote.
The officer, “aware that Mr. Austin still had a weapon in his hand,” fired his service weapon multiple times. Austin, struck three times in the legs and once in the lower back, died at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital later that day.
His mother, in an interview, described the months since then as a form of ever-present torment.
“It’s waking up into a nightmare that no mother ever wants to wake up into,” said Hall, 50, of Vinton. “It’s not stopped since that day. I haven’t gotten any answers.”
By moving forward with her court request, she said, she hoped to seek the truth. Her in-person viewing of the footage with authorities raised doubts in her mind about the accounts given.
Perhaps most significantly, she said she couldn’t make out a gun in Austin’s hands in the recordings, according to her court motion.
The footage, gathered from business security cameras, captured the initial interaction inside the Krispy Kreme and part of the outside chase that followed, according to the filing. The video did not capture all moments including the shots that wounded Austin. Hall said she wasn’t certain if more footage exists but her legal petition asks that all available materials be shared.
Caldwell’s report said a Ruger .22-caliber handgun was found on the scene next to where Austin fell.
Body camera footage of the events wasn’t available, as Martinez responded to the call with his camera still running from a prior stop, Caldwell wrote in February. That resulted in him inadvertently turning off the feed when he hit the activation button at Krispy Kreme.
Hall said after she met with authorities she tried to formally seek copies of all security camera footage gathered by submitting Freedom of Information Act requests to the Roanoke Police Department and the Virginia State Police. Both requests were denied.
A state police spokeswoman said she couldn’t comment on pending litigation. Roanoke police referred questions to the city attorney’s office, which did not respond.
Caldwell, whose office isn’t named as a party to the court petition, said he wasn’t aware of the civil filing and couldn’t comment on its details.
When asked if he stood by the overview he released in February, he said he did. “What I wrote is what I found the facts to be,” he said.
In his prior statement, Caldwell said he concluded that the shooting was justified. Austin had introduced a deadly weapon into the encounter, he wrote, and put the officer in reasonable fear for himself and others in the commercial corridor.
In her motion, Hall raised questions about that finding.
In an interview, she said in addition to the footage she would like to see the witness statements taken by investigators. Officials previously said 23 witnesses, including Martinez, were interviewed by state police.
“I just want to be able to see everything they have,” she said. “The law is there to protect us, and they’re using it to keep information from us. That shouldn’t be right.”
In denying Hall’s information requests, law enforcement invoked an exemption for investigative files, according to the lawsuit.
Virginia law gives police broad leeway to withhold materials that fall under that heading. Hall’s motion challenged details of the denials and said they lacked additional information required by statute.
The filing also noted that the investigation into the shooting is now closed and asked why the materials shouldn’t be released.
Hall’s attorney, Roy Austin Jr., said transparency is needed in such cases and agencies can opt to release footage.
Authorities shouldn’t be able to withhold materials from families when lethal force has been used, said Austin, who is no relation to Chase Austin.
An initial hearing date hasn’t been set in the case.
