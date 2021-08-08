Virginia State Police investigate officer-involved Christiansburg shooting

Virginia State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Christiansburg on Saturday.

Officers from the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Christiansburg Police Department responded to a domestic disturbance in the 500 block of Gold Drive just before 11 p.m. Saturday, according to a town news release.

They found a male subject holding a female at knife point. Officers attempted to negotiate with the man, but shot him when he started to cut the woman, the release stated.

The man was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he is being treated for injuries sustained during the shooting, according to the release. The woman was transported to LewisGale Montgomery Hospital in Blacksburg for serious injuries sustained during the knife attack.

The state police are investigating both the domestic incident and the officer-involved shooting of the man.

