Virginia Supreme Court to hear Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center case Wednesday

A yearslong civil dispute involving Roanoke County, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center and some county residents is scheduled to be heard by the Virginia Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Residents who live near the center, including local businessman Stan Seymour, have tried to sue both the county and the center unsuccessfully for years, with the feud stemming from the use of an easement on their private road that leads to the center.

Roanoke County Circuit Judge Charlie Dorsey ruled in March 2021 that the neighbors have no standing to sue the center or the county for granting a special use permit allowing new construction at the center, a former residential property located at the end of a private drive off Coleman Road in residential Cave Spring.

In 2018, the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors granted the center permission to build a raptor aviary on its grounds. Seymour and other Coleman Road neighbors sued, and the circuit court rule in the center’s favor.

Other neighbors involved in the lawsuit include Seymour’s wife, Jane, and Adrian Maver and his wife Blaine Creasey.

Multiple attempts to reach Stan Seymour were unsuccessful over the last few days, but he did speak to a Roanoke Times reporter about the case in late March after objections were raised by some on social media about the use of one of his Bojangles restaurants for a meet and greet with the Vinton Police Department.

“Unfortunately, me and my neighbor are financially well off,” Seymour said. “The county picked the wrong people to try to bully," he said.

Seymour is the owner of six Bojangles restaurants in the Roanoke Valley. He maintains that the wildlife center hasn’t abided by county code.

“They took the family residence and converted it to commercial operation. They have to drive across my neighbor’s property and my property. There’s no road access, so they’re bringing 60-plus cars a day across our property. County code does not permit it. But they allowed it."

And that laid the ground for the state Supreme Court appeal, he said.

The wildlife center’s website acknowledges the complaints made by Seymour and other neighbors.

“Their aggressive actions suggest they want the center to shut down or forcefully move and have taken the center before Zoning, Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors over the center’s existence,” the website says. “The center’s property was zoned agricultural for decades before it was purchased by the center in 2013, which allows for a veterinary hospital to exist with that zoning.”

Roanoke County Attorney Peter Lubeck concurred with the center’s messaging on land use Monday, stating the center fits within the county’s permitted uses for the area.

The timeline of when each party moved to the street begins with the Seymours in 2008, followed by the wildlife center in 2013 and then Maver and Creasy moving to Coleman Road in 2017, according to Lubeck.

He also said the Seymours bought another lot closer to the wildlife center in 2017.

Another lawsuit filed by Seymour and the other parties made its way through circuit court, this one focusing on the right for the center to operate at its current location, which was also thrown out in court.

The state Supreme Court declined to hear that appeal in October, with its clerk writing that, “upon review of the record in this case and consideration of the argument submitted in support of and in opposition to the granting of an appeal, the Court is of the opinion there is no reversible error in the judgment complained of. Accordingly, the Court refuses the petition for appeal.”

Lubeck is representing the county at Wednesday’s hearing and attorney James Gilbert is representing the center, according to the Virginia courts website.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs include James Cowan, Brian Wheeler, Daniel Chapman and Joseph Rainsbury, according to the court's website.

Lubeck said he is hopeful the latest attempt to stop expansion of the wildlife center will be dismissed as it was last year in circuit court.

“We hope that the court will agree with the circuit court and find that no error was committed … but also what the county would hope for the neighbors to make peace with each other. It’s always unfortunate when neighbors are having issues and that leads to contention and lawsuits. And from what I understand, the wildlife center isn’t going anywhere,” he said.

The county attorney believes this should be the last legal proceeding in relation to the dispute if the plaintiff’s appeal is denied.

“I think this is the last reasonable causible action they can bring, but it’s hard to predict,” Lubeck said. “If neighbors not getting along there’s still creative ways that they might try to challenge. I’m not sure if I can predict what they would do.”

If the Seymour and his neighbors win the appeal, the case would be kicked back down to the circuit court and tried based on the merits of the case, Lubeck said.

He also noted that it could take the court up to several months to render a ruing.

