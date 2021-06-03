Virginia Tech football player appointed attorney in murder case

CHRISTIANSBURG — Virginia Tech linebacker Isi Etute, who has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Blacksburg man, was appointed an attorney Thursday morning.

Etute appeared virtually for the Montgomery County District Court hearing from the Montgomery County Jail, where he is being held without bond.

The 18-year-old freshman was arrested and charged Wednesday morning with second-degree murder in the death of Jerry Smith, 40, of Blacksburg. Smith was found by police on Tuesday in an apartment on North Main Street. Police have not released any information on his cause of death.

The court appointed Naomi Huntington as Etute's attorney and set the next court date for Sept. 23. Huntington is a former Pulaski County prosecutor who went into private practice in 2015.

