Virginia Tech football player charged with second-degree murder

A freshman on the Virginia Tech football team has been arrested and accused of murder in a death discovered Tuesday night.

Isimemen David Etute, 18, is being held without bond on a charge of second-degree murder, according to New River Valley authorities.

The arrest was made after police were dispatched at about 10:30 p.m. to do a welfare check on North Main Street in downtown Blacksburg and discovered a man dead, according to a police department news release.

Police identified the victim as Jerry Smith, 40, of Blacksburg. He and Etute knew each other, police said.

Witnesses have been interviewed and are cooperating with investigators, police said.

Etute is from Virginia Beach and is majoring in human development, according to a statement issued by the university.

He was suspended from the football team and from the school after his arrest.

Virginia Tech said it was notified of the arrest Wednesday morning. The football’s team coaching staff has been in contact with the team throughout the day to talk with players.