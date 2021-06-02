 Skip to main content
Virginia Tech football player charged with second-degree murder
A freshman on the Virginia Tech football team has been arrested and accused of murder in a death discovered Tuesday night.

Isimemen David Etute, 18, is being held without bond on a charge of second-degree murder, according to New River Valley authorities.

The arrest was made after police were dispatched at about 10:30 p.m. to do a welfare check on North Main Street in downtown Blacksburg and discovered a man dead, according to a police department news release.

Police identified the victim as Jerry Smith, 40, of Blacksburg. He and Etute knew each other, police said.

Witnesses have been interviewed and are cooperating with investigators, police said.

Etute is from Virginia Beach and is majoring in human development, according to a statement issued by the university.

He was suspended from the football team and from the school after his arrest.

Virginia Tech said it was notified of the arrest Wednesday morning. The football’s team coaching staff has been in contact with the team throughout the day to talk with players.

“The Virginia Tech and Town of Blacksburg communities are united in our shared concern for the welfare of all,” read the university statement.

“Together, we denounce all acts of violence and stand together in support of one another. You don’t need to be close to this to be affected by this.”

The school included a list of counseling services and other supports available for students in its announcement.

Etute's case has been set for an arraignment hearing Thursday morning. The police said their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators by calling 540-443-1400, using the department's anonymous tip line at 540-961-1819 or emailing ciu@blacksburg.gov.

Staff writer Mike Niziolek contributed information to this report.

Isimemen David Etute

Isimemen David Etute

 Courtesy of the Montgomery County Jail

