Virginia Tech football player Isi Etute told police he punched victim after meeting for sexual encounter

The questions Turk had for Isi Etute were of a similar nature. He talked about the strong relationship he had with his siblings, and said his parents were, “the strongest people I’ve ever known even through this situation.”

The freshman enrolled at Virginia Tech at midyear and went through spring camp with the football team.

The closest Etute came to referencing the charges he’s facing is when Turk asked him, how has this affected you?

“Real hard,” Etute said. “I’m trying to stay strong for the people that support me, I feel like I’ve let a lot of people down ... I’m truly sorry for my actions.”

Turk got emotional arguing on Etute’s behalf during the hearing, and fought to fight back tears during his closing argument, and again outside the courtroom.

“I’ve tried more than 100 murder cases in my lifetime, and normally I don’t even ask for bail,” Turk told the judge with his voice quivering. “If there’s ever been a time for someone to be considered for bail, this is it.”

Duncan acknowledged the seriousness of the allegations, but in granting bail he said there was no evidence that Etute wouldn't appear for the trial or that he posed a danger to the community.