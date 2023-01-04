Virginia Tech paid $100,000 in ex-athlete's lawsuit settlement, attorney says

A former Virginia Tech soccer player who accused her coach of benching her for expressing political views at a game will receive $100,000 from a settlement of her lawsuit.

The money will go to Kiersten Hening as part of an agreement to dismiss a federal lawsuit in which she claimed she was punished for exercising her First Amendment rights, according to her attorney, Cameron Norris of Arlington.

Norris said the terms of the settlement included no admission of wrongdoing by either his client or Charles "Chugger" Adair, head coach of the women's soccer team.

Hening had claimed that she lost her starting position after Adair became angry when she refused to kneel during a unity ceremony at the beginning of a 2020 game. The event was held, in part, to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement, after the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers sparked a national outcry.

Attorneys for Tech countered that Adair's decision was based solely on Hening's poor performance on the soccer field.

"I am pleased the case against me has been closed and I am free to move forward clear of any wrong doing," Adair wrote in a tweet Wednesday.

"It's unfortunate, but this ordeal was about a disappointment and disagreement about playing time," he tweeted. "Today, we have clarity that this case lacked any standing, and without evidence, the truth has prevailed."

The $100,000 payment to Hening was not mentioned in the tweet. Adair did not return a phone call from The Roanoke Times, and a Tech spokesman said the school had no comment beyond what he said on social media.

Court records contain no details of the terms of the settlement, which Norris said must be approved by university and state officials before it becomes final.

In a lawsuit filed in March 2021, Hening had asked to be reinstated to the soccer team in addition to receiving an unspecified amount of compensatory and punitive damages. She has since graduated from Tech, and will not be returning for any athletic eligibility that may remain, Norris said.

The settlement was reached shortly after U.S. District Judge Thomas Cullen denied a motion by Tech to have the case dismissed in early December. A three-day trial scheduled to start later this month was cancelled Tuesday in a court filing that said only: "Case settled."

In allowing the case to move forward, Cullen said there were factual disputes that needed to be decided by a jury.

On one hand, Tech argued that it would present evidence showing that two other players declined to kneel while an ACC unity statement was read over loudspeakers at the 2020 game, and suffered no negative consequences from their coach.

"Coach Adair's explanations have been consistent — Hening's play contributed to his decision for a line-up change," attorneys for Tech wrote in court papers.

On the other hand, Hening would have argued that there was no reason — other than her conservative political views and her disagreement with Black Lives Matter — to explain why she went from starting her freshman and sophomore years to spending most of her time on the bench following her refusal to kneel.

Hening quit the team two games later, saying in the lawsuit that she was forced out by her coach's "campaign of abuse and retaliation."