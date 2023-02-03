A Virginia Tech engineering professor was jailed this week after being arrested on two dozen counts of child sexual abuse.

Brian Vick, 68, of Blacksburg, is accused of abusing a child two decades ago. He is charged with 14 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child and 10 counts of aggravated sexual battery of a child younger than 13.

Commonwealth's Attorney Mary Pettitt said that the accusations were made recently and that the information was presented to a grand jury that returned 24 indictments.

Vick was was arrested Tuesday and is being held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail. He is scheduled to appear in Montgomery County Circuit Court on Monday to say if he has an attorney to represent him, or wants one to be appointed.

An associate professor of mechanical engineering, Vick's areas of focus include energy engineering and science, according to his faculty page on the Tech website.

Tech spokesman Mark Owczarski wrote in an email that the university is aware of the charges. Vick continues to be employed by the university but is not teaching, Owczarski wrote.

Owczarski wrote that he could not comment further.

Vick was named in a federal lawsuit last year filed by a student who sued Tech's honor system. The student claimed Vick unfairly accused him of cheating and gave him an F in a class that he needed to pass to graduate on time. The lawsuit was settled out of court.

