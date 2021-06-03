Virginia Tech sources say Etute, now charged with second-degree murder, raised no red flags during recruitment

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech coaches don’t use the exact same vetting process in recruiting, but they typically spend years building relationships with most recruits before the student athletes step foot on campus.
It’s why the coaching staff was shocked when linebacker Isimemen David Etute was arrested and charged with second-degree murder on Wednesday.
He is accused of killing 40-year-old Jerry Paul Smith of Blacksburg. Police have released few details about the investigation, other than to say that Smith was discovered Tuesday night when officers conducted a well-being check at his apartment on North Main Street.
On Thursday, the state medical examiner’s office in Roanoke said an autopsy determined that Smith died from a blunt force injury to the head. The medical examiner’s office listed the manner of death as homicide.
Etute, who was appointed a lawyer in a brief court appearance Thursday, is being held without bond.
The 18-year-old freshman had no discipline issues during his short time on campus and didn’t present any red flags during his recruitment, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the situation.
If Tech’s coaching staff wanted to sign someone with a significant red flag, they would likely seek approval from athletic director Whit Babcock and university administration, according to a source familiar with the process. A statewide court records search shows that Etute hadn’t been arrested or charged with a driving citation in Virginia prior to May 31.
Absent any criminal history, Tech’s coaching staff also discuss any academic, medical and behavioral issues an incoming student might have, and monitor their progress.
There were no such discussions in the athletic department regarding Etute’s enrollment into the school, nor were any issues brought up internally by the football coaching staff.
The team’s player personnel staff, assistant coaches and head coach Justin Fuente all spend time getting to know recruits, and that goes beyond one-on-one conversations. The staff normally does home visits with the family — those were handled via Zoom during the pandemic — and speak to other contacts familiar with the student-athlete.
Tech had been recruiting Etute for more than a year and a half when he signed with the team on Dec. 16, 2020.
Etute was one of a small number of 2021 signees who were able to interact with coaches on a visit before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down in-person recruiting on an unofficial visit on March 1, 2020.
After graduating early from Frank W. Cox High School, Etute was one of nine freshmen to enroll at Tech at midyear. He verbally committed on July 11, 2020, from a top three that included West Virginia and North Carolina State.
According to 247 Sports, he had 12 scholarship offers in all.
When reached by phone Thursday, Frank W. Cox athletic director Jessica Horning said she wasn’t allowed to comment on Etute’s time as a student at the school.
Virginia Beach City Public Schools public relations coordinator Sandra Woodward said no division employees would be allowed to comment on Etute. Woodward would only confirm that he graduated from the school.
The Roanoke Times requested to speak to Virginia Tech football players and coaches about Etute’s time with the team, but the school denied the request.
The university’s board of visitors has a meeting June 7 and 8, when it's expected that the matter will be discussed in a closed session, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. University legal counsel Kay Heidbreder briefs the board on any pending legal matters at each meeting. Her office declined to comment Thursday.
Staff writer Mike Gangloff contributed information to this report.