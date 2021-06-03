Virginia Tech sources say Etute, now charged with second-degree murder, raised no red flags during recruitment

Absent any criminal history, Tech’s coaching staff also discuss any academic, medical and behavioral issues an incoming student might have, and monitor their progress.

There were no such discussions in the athletic department regarding Etute’s enrollment into the school, nor were any issues brought up internally by the football coaching staff.

The team’s player personnel staff, assistant coaches and head coach Justin Fuente all spend time getting to know recruits, and that goes beyond one-on-one conversations. The staff normally does home visits with the family — those were handled via Zoom during the pandemic — and speak to other contacts familiar with the student-athlete.

Tech had been recruiting Etute for more than a year and a half when he signed with the team on Dec. 16, 2020.

Etute was one of a small number of 2021 signees who were able to interact with coaches on a visit before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down in-person recruiting on an unofficial visit on March 1, 2020.

After graduating early from Frank W. Cox High School, Etute was one of nine freshmen to enroll at Tech at midyear. He verbally committed on July 11, 2020, from a top three that included West Virginia and North Carolina State.