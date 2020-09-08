Virginia Tech student arrested after 'forcible fondling,' university says

A Virginia Tech student has been arrested after campus police took a report of a “forcible fondling,” the university said Sunday.
The incident happened late Friday in the West Ambler Johnston residence hall in Blacksburg.
Moaz Mohammad Shaikh, 18, of Ashburn was arrested and charged with one count of simple assault and one count of sexual battery, according to Mark Owczarski, a university spokesman.
“The survivor and suspect are both Virginia Tech students. The suspect is an individual who was not previously known to the survivor,” the university said in a notice posted on Sunday in keeping with the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, which requires that colleges post timely warnings of crimes that could represent a serious or ongoing threat.
Campus police noted in general that anybody could become a target of sexual assault regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation. Police also noted that sexual assault is most commonly committed by someone a survivor knows, such as a date or an acquaintance.
“Survivors of a sexual assault are never responsible for the behavior of the suspect nor the harm done to them by the suspect,” the university said in its notice.
Owczarski said that as of Tuesday afternoon, Shaikh was enrolled as a student.
It was not immediately clear whether Shaikh was in custody Tuesday. The Montgomery County Jail did not have an inmate by that name and the New River Valley Regional Jail did not respond to a message.
Simple assault and sexual battery are Class 1 misdemeanors.
Conviction of a Class 1 misdemeanor could bring no more than 12 months in jail, a fine of no more than $2,500, or both.
