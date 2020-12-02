Franklin County has now gotten the nod to resume holding jury trials, joining nearly three dozen courthouses across the state whose COVID-19 protection plans have been approved by the Virginia Supreme Court.

The county is part of the 22nd Judicial Circuit, which also includes Danville and Pittsylvania County. On Nov. 25, all three localities were granted approval to convene juries during the pandemic.

Several Franklin County jury trials are on the docket between now and the end of December, but it was unclear Wednesday which case will be the first to go forward or when. Circuit Court Clerk Teresa Brown said a trial could be held as early as next week — both a civil and a criminal case have Dec. 10 docket dates — but it could not be confirmed which of those, if any, might proceed on schedule.

At a hearing last week in a pending homicide case, Judge Stacey Moreau said Franklin County Circuit Court’s initial plan of operations was rejected by the Virginia Supreme Court, but suggestions for revisions were made and she recently submitted an updated plan, which was accepted.