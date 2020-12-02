Franklin County has now gotten the nod to resume holding jury trials, joining nearly three dozen courthouses across the state whose COVID-19 protection plans have been approved by the Virginia Supreme Court.
The county is part of the 22nd Judicial Circuit, which also includes Danville and Pittsylvania County. On Nov. 25, all three localities were granted approval to convene juries during the pandemic.
Several Franklin County jury trials are on the docket between now and the end of December, but it was unclear Wednesday which case will be the first to go forward or when. Circuit Court Clerk Teresa Brown said a trial could be held as early as next week — both a civil and a criminal case have Dec. 10 docket dates — but it could not be confirmed which of those, if any, might proceed on schedule.
At a hearing last week in a pending homicide case, Judge Stacey Moreau said Franklin County Circuit Court’s initial plan of operations was rejected by the Virginia Supreme Court, but suggestions for revisions were made and she recently submitted an updated plan, which was accepted.
In the letter granting that approval, Chief Justice Donald Lemons acknowledged that precautions can vary from courthouse to courthouse and locality to locality, and he left a guarded degree of leeway for those measures to evolve going forward.
“As we have learned, from time to time there will be deviations from strict conformity to the plan,” Lemons wrote. “If and when this is so, it is the presiding judge who must make the decision. If the deviation is substantial and is likely to reoccur, the locality may need to resubmit a plan for approval."
The last jury trial held in Franklin County Circuit Court was a civil case on March 12, although some bench trials have occurred since then. In some instances, criminal defendants have delayed their proceedings in order to have their case heard by a jury.
As the pandemic extended, the county's courthouse initiated a series of new precautions, including mask requirements, temperature checks at the building's single public entrance, and a limit of three passengers in the elevator that provides the only public access to the second and third floors, which house the circuit court clerk's office and the circuit courtroom.
The new 27-page jury plan makes additional allowances for trial proceedings, juror selection, social distancing, restroom breaks, spectator access and other elements.
The state's 31 judicial circuits encompass 122 individual circuit courts. As of Wednesday, 33 Virginia courthouses have received jury approval. A list of those courts and links to the their full plans is at www.vacourts.gov/news/items/covid/rjt_list.pdf.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.