W.Va. man in custody after shooting in Franklin County

A West Virginia man has been taken into custody and is facing charges in a shooting that left another man with life-threatening wounds Monday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The gunfire was reported about 10:10 a.m. at the Cannaday’s Sav A Bit, a convenience store on U.S. 220, officials said.

An alert was issued for Emmitt Darrell Southern, 55, of Princeton shortly afterward. Investigators believe Southern fled in an older model, dark blue Chevrolet Blazer.

He was spotted in the vehicle by authorities in Montgomery County about 2 p.m. and arrested without incident, Franklin County officials said. A warrant for malicious wounding was issued for him.

The sheriff's office said that Southern and the victim knew each other. Investigators believe the altercation was an isolated incident.

An employee of Cannaday’s, Kimo Anderson, said the gunfire broke out in the store's parking lot. "It was just crazy," he said.

Anderson said he didn't see what led up to the shooting. Cannady's closed for several hours Monday but planned to reopen later that day.

