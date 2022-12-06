W.Va. man sentenced for convenience store shooting, banned from Franklin County

ROCKY MOUNT — A West Virginia man who shot his ex-wife's boyfriend outside a convenience store in Franklin County last year has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Emmitt D. Southern, 57, of Princeton was charged with aggravated malicious wounding after the incident on June 28, 2021 at the Cannaday’s Sav A Bit, a convenience store on U.S. 220.

The Franklin County Commonwealth's Attorney Office had represented or had been retained by Southern before, so Martinsville Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Alberto Herrero was assigned as a special prosecutor on Southern's case.

Herrero said that on the day of the offense, the victim, Kelly Hall, was attempting to service his vehicle at a gas pump at Cannaday's when Southern confronted him and shot him with a 12-guage shotgun.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said that Southern fled the scene, but his vehicle was spotted by authorities in Montgomery County, where he was arrested.

Herrero said the two men knew each other. At the time, Hall was dating Southern's ex-wife of five years.

Hall had a restraining order against Southern, which Herrero said was set to expire just a few weeks after the shooting took place.

Southern was sentenced Monday for the malicious wounding charge to 30 years in prison with 19 years suspended, leaving 11 years to serve, Herrero said.

Southern waived his preliminary hearing in general district court in September and agreed to plead guilty to the single charge in circuit court, Herrero said. In exchange, the commonwealth agreed to cap its sentencing recommendation at 11 years.

The special prosecutor said Southern had no prior felony convictions, adding that the convictions he did have on his record were "minimal, or modest."

In 2015, Southern was convicted twice for being drunk in public, a misdemeanor, Herrero said. In 2020, he was convicted of destruction of property.

Once released from state prison for the malicious wounding charge, Herrero said Southern will be placed on supervised probation for five years and a period of good behavior for 40 years.

Southern is to have no contact with Hall, Herrero said, and he has been banned from Franklin County, including the town of Rocky Mount.