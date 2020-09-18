Warrant: Safe discovered in Roanoke County contained an IED

A safe that spurred a visit from a state bomb team in Roanoke County was found to contain an improvised explosive device packed with a large firework, nails, BBs and other ammunition, according to a search warrant.
The firework, found with the other items inside a metal container outfitted with a fuse, was similar to an M80 but estimated to be about three times stronger, investigators wrote.
The device was found in a heavy personal safe that was discovered Aug. 31 on the grounds of the Villages at Garst Creek apartment complex by a maintenance crew.
The crew alerted authorities, who called in a Virginia State Police bomb team to neutralize the contents. No one was injured.
In addition to the device, the safe carried a military-style flare, several illegal fireworks and nearly a pound of a green leafy substance that looked consistent with marijunana, according to the warrant filed in Roanoke County Circuit Court.
One man was arrested in the matter and is being held in jail without bond. Christopher Ross Kimberling, 31, turned himself into authorities after being charged on suspicion of manufacturing, transporting, distributing, possessing or using explosive material or devices.
The warrant indicates that police began looking at Kimberling after finding a torn piece of notepad paper in the safe bearing the name and number of a National Park Service ranger who had pulled over Kimberling last December.
The ranger was able to dig up the notebook he’d been using at the time. He reported he had Kimberling write his name and information down on one page as Kimberling didn’t have his ID with him. The park ranger said he then wrote his own name and contact number on the next page, ripped it off and gave it to Kimberling.
Records indicated Kimberling sometimes stayed at the Villages at Garst Creek in an apartment whose balcony was above the spot where the safe was found, investigators wrote.
The search warrant sought authorization to search that apartment. Items seized included suspected marijuana, two scales, a toolbox, a box of ammunition and a cellphone.
Kimberling has not yet appeared in court to respond to the allegations. He has a preliminary hearing set for Nov. 2.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.