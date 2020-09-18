Warrant: Safe discovered in Roanoke County contained an IED

A safe that spurred a visit from a state bomb team in Roanoke County was found to contain an improvised explosive device packed with a large firework, nails, BBs and other ammunition, according to a search warrant.

The firework, found with the other items inside a metal container outfitted with a fuse, was similar to an M80 but estimated to be about three times stronger, investigators wrote.

The device was found in a heavy personal safe that was discovered Aug. 31 on the grounds of the Villages at Garst Creek apartment complex by a maintenance crew.

The crew alerted authorities, who called in a Virginia State Police bomb team to neutralize the contents. No one was injured.

In addition to the device, the safe carried a military-style flare, several illegal fireworks and nearly a pound of a green leafy substance that looked consistent with marijunana, according to the warrant filed in Roanoke County Circuit Court.

One man was arrested in the matter and is being held in jail without bond. Christopher Ross Kimberling, 31, turned himself into authorities after being charged on suspicion of manufacturing, transporting, distributing, possessing or using explosive material or devices.