 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Warrant: Suspect in fatal Franklin County shooting called 911

Warrant: Suspect in fatal Franklin County shooting called 911

Only $5 for 5 months

The man charged in a fatal shooting in Franklin County was the one who called 911 and reported the altercation, according to a search warrant.

Forrest Christopher Fielder told the emergency dispatch center that he had shot another man, according to the warrant filed in circuit court.

The victim, identified as Ricky Lee Southern, 54, of North Carolina, was found dead when first responders arrived.

Fielder, 58, of Chatham, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony. He’s listed as being held in jail without bond.

His case is set for a preliminary hearing Dec. 17.

Officials haven’t said what led to the shooting, and the search warrant shed no new light on the circumstances.

The warrant sought Fielder’s DNA and fingerprints.

The incident was reported sometime around or before midnight Sept. 5 at a home in the Snow Creek area of the county, according to previously released information.

In addition to Southern, a woman who lived at the Snow Creek address turned up at another home in Chatham, about 25 minutes away, with a gunshot wound.

Her injury was described as life-threatening at the time. She remained hospitalized Friday but authorities said no additional details about her condition would be released.

Investigators said the shooting was an isolated incident that posed no larger danger to the public. No other suspects are being sought.

Southern, in his obituary, was described as having been born in Forsythe County but most recently living in Reidsvile about an hour south of the Snow Creek area.

“He loved helping others, landscaping, and fishing,” it read. “He will be greatly missed.”

Forrest Christopher Fielder

Forrest Christopher Fielder

 Source: Western Virginia Regional Jail

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Roanoke police shoot man who fired at officers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert