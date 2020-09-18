Warrant: Suspect in fatal Franklin County shooting called 911

The man charged in a fatal shooting in Franklin County was the one who called 911 and reported the altercation, according to a search warrant.

Forrest Christopher Fielder told the emergency dispatch center that he had shot another man, according to the warrant filed in circuit court.

The victim, identified as Ricky Lee Southern, 54, of North Carolina, was found dead when first responders arrived.

Fielder, 58, of Chatham, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in a felony. He’s listed as being held in jail without bond.

His case is set for a preliminary hearing Dec. 17.

Officials haven’t said what led to the shooting, and the search warrant shed no new light on the circumstances.

The warrant sought Fielder’s DNA and fingerprints.

The incident was reported sometime around or before midnight Sept. 5 at a home in the Snow Creek area of the county, according to previously released information.

In addition to Southern, a woman who lived at the Snow Creek address turned up at another home in Chatham, about 25 minutes away, with a gunshot wound.