Watch Now: Police investigating Saturday night shooting inside Roanoke's Valley View Mall

One person was shot following a verbal altercation between two groups of people inside Roanoke's Valley View Mall on Saturday night, Roanoke's police chief said.

The incident shut down the Roanoke Valley's largest shopping complex and sent one person to a hospital with a wound that is not believed to be life-threatening.

The call about shots fired inside the mall came in at 6:37 p.m., according to Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman, who said police did not believe there was an active threat as of 8:30 p.m. No one had been arrested as a result of the incident, he said. He did not take questions after delivering a brief statement outside the mall. A police news release said officers found the wounded person in the upper level of the mall, and that person was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.