Weapon arguments made during hearing for former Rocky Mount officer charged in Jan. 6 riot

The federal hearing for a former Rocky Mount police officer accused of violating the conditions of his bond ended Wednesday morning without a ruling from the judge.

Thomas “T.J.” Robertson and another former Rocky Mount officer, Jacob Fracker, face federal charges for participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. In June, prosecutors filed a motion to revoke Robertson's bond after a search of his Ferrum home found firearms and explosive devices. Prosecutors contend Robertson violated the conditions of his release.

Wednesday’s hearing took place in Washington, D.C., with Robertson appearing in person. Robertson’s attorney, Mark Rollins, said the former police officer is being held in Central Virginia Regional Jail in Orange County because he personally knows most of the police in Southwest Virginia.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Robertson’s son, Hunter Robertson, testified that he owned the M4 rifle that the FBI found in his father’s home. His father had told him that it was okay to go target shooting on the property while his father was away from the house, he said. FBI agents arrived to search the home while Hunter Robertson was there.

