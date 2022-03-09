Wednesday evening gunfire wounds 1 in Roanoke

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in a commercial corridor of Roanoke, police said.
The gunfire was reported about 5:25 p.m. in the 2400 block of Williamson Road Northeast, according to a news release. First responders arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound that appeared non-life-threatening.
No suspects were found on scene. Details remained limited Wednesday night.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Alicia Petska.
Alicia Petska covers crime and public safety. She can be reached at (540) 981-3319 or alicia.petska@roanoke.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.