Wednesday evening gunfire wounds 1 in Roanoke

A man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening in a commercial corridor of Roanoke, police said.

The gunfire was reported about 5:25 p.m. in the 2400 block of Williamson Road Northeast, according to a news release. First responders arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound that appeared non-life-threatening.

No suspects were found on scene. Details remained limited Wednesday night.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

