Wednesday evening shooting in Roanoke leaves 1 injured

A man was shot and wounded while driving Wednesday evening in northwest Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The gunfire was heard about 5:30 p.m. by a police officer who was nearby. The officer found the victim near the corner of 24th Street and Salem Turnpike but investigators determined that the shooting itself happened about one block west on Delta Drive.

The man who was hit crashed into another, vacant car during the shooting, authorities said. He was hospitalized with injuries that were described as not life-threatening.

No suspects were found on site, and no arrests had been made as of Wednesday night.

The case is under active investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 540-344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can be made anonymously.

