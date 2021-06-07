 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Weekend crash claims life of teenage passenger in Bedford County

Weekend crash claims life of teenage passenger in Bedford County

{{featured_button_text}}
060521_bedford_crash

A crash was reported just before 8 p.m. Friday on Virginia 24 when a 1994 Ford Mustang veered off the road and struck a utility pole, according to the Virginia State Police.

 Courtesy of Bedford Fire Department

A 14-year-old passenger died after being injured in a weekend crash in Bedford County, according to the Virginia State Police.

The wreck was reported just before 8 p.m. Friday on Virginia 24, just east of Crowder Road, according to a news release.

A 1994 Ford Mustang had been heading east when it veered off the left side of the road, slid across Crowder Road and hit a utility pole, officials said.

The passenger, a boy from Goodview in Bedford County, was rushed to a hospital but died the next day.

The driver, a 19-year-old also from Goodview, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash remained under investigation Monday. Both the driver and passenger had been wearing seat belts, officials said.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert