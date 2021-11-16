Weekend shooting claims life of Roanoke councilman's brother-in-law

Roanoke Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. announced during a council meeting Monday the slaying of a member of his family as a result of street violence this past weekend.
“Unfortunately, my family sadly is part of this fraternity of families who have been struck by gun violence,” Jeffrey said. “My brother-in-law was shot and killed on Williamson Road on Sunday morning.”
Police said Clayton T. Williams, 46, of Roanoke, was shot and died at the scene in the 3100 block of Williamson Road shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday. He suffered gunshot wounds to the head and torso, the medical examiner’s office said.
No one had been arrested as of late Tuesday afternoon in connection with Williams’ death, which police said was the 15th gun fatality this year.
Bettina “Tina” Jeffrey, Williams’ sister and Jeffrey’s wife, described her brother as “a loving and caring person with an infectious smile and laughter.”
Tina Jeffrey said Williams’ girlfriend gave her the following account: The assailant, with whom Williams had had an altercation several weeks earlier, approached Williams as he and his girlfriend left a social gathering and were preparing to get into their car to go home. Williams saw the assailant, stated to him that Williams didn’t think they had any continuing issue and asked, “Everything cool?”
The assailant fired, Williams said.
In the earlier altercation, the assailant, a white man, referred to Williams, a black man, as “a n——-,” Tina Jeffrey said.
“When he asked him ‘is everything cool now?’ they said he said, ‘no, n——-, it’s not cool’ and it’s at that time when he started to pull the trigger,” Tina Jeffrey said.
The girlfriend “was standing right beside him when he was shot,” Tina Jeffrey said.
The girlfriend called soon after the incident and since then, “I still haven’t had any peace,” Tina Jeffrey said.
She has previously lost several family members and friends to gun violence in the Roanoke area, she said.
“When I grew up,” said Tina Jeffrey, 50, a beautician with a salon on Campbell Avenue, “you could have a fight and be playing on the playground with the same person you fought with hours later.”
She finds it a struggle to consider that people could “carry that type of aggression or hatred in your heart for weeks and let it manifest to the point where you’re removing a part of someone’s family for something so trivial.”
Now, “the action that occurred has forever changed not only our family but, yet again, just [placed] another stain on this beautiful city we call Roanoke,” she said.
Williams, the father of two grown children and a grandfather, was the primary caregiver for his and Tina Jeffrey’s elderly mother, Tina Jeffrey said. He previously worked in the construction trades and was a welder, she said.
Robert Jeffrey said he spoke up during the meeting to share the news and drive home that “gun violence can hit anyone at any time.”
It must stop, he said.
“We are literally killing our community,” he said.
City officials have announced plans to spend $2 million during the next two years addressing gun violence. Jeffrey said he supports the city’s gun violence prevention commission and will work to ensure its programs go forward.