Weekend shooting claims life of Roanoke councilman's brother-in-law

The assailant fired, Williams said.

In the earlier altercation, the assailant, a white man, referred to Williams, a black man, as “a n——-,” Tina Jeffrey said.

“When he asked him ‘is everything cool now?’ they said he said, ‘no, n——-, it’s not cool’ and it’s at that time when he started to pull the trigger,” Tina Jeffrey said.

The girlfriend “was standing right beside him when he was shot,” Tina Jeffrey said.

The girlfriend called soon after the incident and since then, “I still haven’t had any peace,” Tina Jeffrey said.

She has previously lost several family members and friends to gun violence in the Roanoke area, she said.

“When I grew up,” said Tina Jeffrey, 50, a beautician with a salon on Campbell Avenue, “you could have a fight and be playing on the playground with the same person you fought with hours later.”

She finds it a struggle to consider that people could “carry that type of aggression or hatred in your heart for weeks and let it manifest to the point where you’re removing a part of someone’s family for something so trivial.”