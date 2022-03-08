Weekend shooting injures man in Roanoke

A man was wounded by gunfire over the weekend in Roanoke, according to police.

The shooting was reported just after 7:50 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Liberty Road Northwest, according to a news release.

First responders found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound who was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Details about what led up to the shooting were limited, investigators said. No suspects were found on scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

