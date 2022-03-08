 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weekend shooting injures man in Roanoke

A man was wounded by gunfire over the weekend in Roanoke, according to police.

The shooting was reported just after 7:50 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of Liberty Road Northwest, according to a news release.

First responders found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound who was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Details about what led up to the shooting were limited, investigators said. No suspects were found on scene.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling (540) 344-8500 or texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

10,000 refugees a day from Ukraine arrive in German capital

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert