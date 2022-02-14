West Virginia man charged after handgun seized at Roanoke airport

A West Virginia man was charged after Transportation Security Administration officers prevented him from carrying a loaded handgun onto his flight on Friday at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

According to the TSA, the 9mm gun was loaded with seven bullets and was accompanied by an additional magazine with six more bullets.

A TSA officer who was staffing the checkpoint X-ray monitor spotted the weapon and ammunition in the man’s carry-on bag at the pre-flight checkpoint X-ray machine.

Police confiscated the handgun and cited the man, a resident of Marlinton, W. Va., on weapons charges.

The man — whose name was not disclosed by the TSA — told officials that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared at their airline ticket counter. Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided locked case, and packed separately from ammunition.

Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared, the TSA said.

Penalties for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint can stretch into thousands of dollars, depending on mitigating circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane, the TSA said.

Additionally, if a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges.

Last year TSA officers detected 5,972 guns at security checkpoints nationwide and 86 percent of them were loaded.

Five of that total were guns seized at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport in 2021.