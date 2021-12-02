 Skip to main content
West Virginia man dies in head-on crash in Pulaski County

A Peterstown, West Virginia, man died Thursday when his pickup truck collided with a tractor-trailer in Pulaski County, the county sheriff's office reported.

Warren Croy, whose age was not immediately available, was pronounced dead at the crash site in the 5100 block of Cougar Trail Road, a sheriff's office news release said.

His pickup hit the larger truck at 5:25 a.m. in what appeared to be a head-on wreck, the sheriff's office said. No details of what led to the crash were given.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, who was not identified, was taken to a hospital with what were described as minor injuries. The sheriff's office thanked the Dublin and Newbern fire departments, county emergency medical workers and crash investigators, and the state highway department for help dealing with the wreck.

 

