Western Virginia men face multiple charges after police pursuit near Winchester

WINCHESTER — Two Western Virginia men were arrested and charged with multiple felonies early Tuesday after they allegedly stole a car at gunpoint, led police on a high-speed chase and fled on foot.

The suspects were taken into custody after police used search dogs and a State Police helicopter during a search that apprehended 24-year-old Isaiah Houston of Daleville and Desmon Wheeler, also 24, of Bellspring.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Department provided the following version of the incident:

Around 3:30 a.m., a women notified police she had been forced from her car, a 2006 Nissan Maxima, at the end of the Virginia 37 off ramp from I-81 by two men who threatened her with a firearm. The men abandoned another vehicle they had occupied, a 2003 Honda, and sped away in her car.

Soon thereafter, when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to halt the Maxima at the intersection of Virginia 37 and U.S. 50, a pursuit ensued that reached speeds near 120 mph. During the chase, the deputy saw items being thrown from the Maxima.

Spike strips were deployed before the pursued car ran out of pavement at the end of a road and careened down a steep embankment. The car’s two occupants then fled on foot into a wooded area.

Houston was located first and confirmed he was a passenger in the Maxima. Wheeler later walked out from a wooded area. Both were arrested without incident.

The 2003 Honda abandoned at Virginia 37 was later determined to have been stolen from Roanoke. A firearm was recovered from a fanny pack that was tossed from the Maxima during the chase, and another gun was found inside that wrecked vehicle.

Houston and Wheeler have been jailed on charges of carjacking, eluding police, firearm possession and possession of stolen property.