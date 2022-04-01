Western Virginia Regional Jail inmate dies of apparent drug overdose

Roanoke County police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Western Virginia Regional Jail who died Friday of an apparent drug overdose.

According to information from the jail, Dylan Ray Hatcher, 27, was found unresponsive in his cell. After lifesaving efforts, which included the opioid antidote Narcan, were administered, Hatcher was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

He was pronounced dead in the emergency room at 6:20 a.m.

A state medical examiner’s autopsy’s preliminary findings indicate Hatcher died from an overdose, the jail said.

Hatcher, who had been at the jail since October, was awaiting trial in Montgomery County for larceny and failure to appear, and in Floyd County for drug possession with intent to distribute.