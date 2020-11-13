Western Virginia Regional Jail sees spike in COVID-19 cases, enhances its efforts

Incoming inmates, who previously were tested and quarantined for a week, are now being held in place for 14 days before being allowed into the general population.

Ten staff members who recently returned positive diagnoses have since recovered, he said, as have the 29 inmates reported last month.

The Roanoke County facility currently houses approximately 830 inmates and has 250 staffers, according to Russell. That puts the inmate infection rate, based on the current results, at just under 15%.

Most of those positive cases come from six dormitory units, minimum security housing with boot camp-style layouts that use bunk beds, Russell said: "Obviously, it's very difficult to social distance in those."

Inmates with the virus are now being housed together because "you can't get more positive once you're positive," he said.

Higher security zones within the jail have shown lower increases, which Russell attributed to greater inmate segregation. While those sections have common areas, no more than two people share a single cell.

The jail did not have any positive cases until October, and Russell said the facility was doing "a good and diligent job ... or we would've had this way before now.