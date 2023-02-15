A fatal shooting in northwest Roanoke caused nearby William Fleming High School to "hold and secure" its students for nearly an hour Wednesday afternoon, city authorities said.

At about 2:10 p.m. Wednesday, Roanoke police were told that there was a person with a gunshot wound in the 3500 block of Ferncliff Avenue Northwest, the department said in a press release.

There, officers found a man with "what appeared to be a critical gunshot wound," police said.

Roanoke Fire-EMS Department personnel took the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. "A short time later, we were informed that he succumbed to his injuries," police said.

Shortly after the officers' arrival, they identified a person of interest — a woman who fled the scene of the shooting.

Two police dogs began tracking the woman, police said.

"She was located a short distance from the scene and taken into custody without further incident," police said.

The shooting victim and the supect were not immediately identified by police.

While police were in the area, William Fleming High School Principal Tracey Anderson notified parents that the school "was on a 'hold and secure' out of an abundance of caution due to nearby police activity in the community."

"'Hold and secure' means our students are remaining inside the building while the school resource officer and school security personnel monitor all doors to ensure the school remains secure," Anderson's message said.

The hold and secure lasted about 50 minutes, said Claire Mitzel, Roanoke City Public Schools communications coordinator.

The incident brings the number of the city's 2023 homicides to six. Four of those six are confirmed fatal shootings.