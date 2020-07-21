Wise Avenue fire believed to be intentionally set

A small fire that struck a southeast Roanoke apartment building Monday afternoon was intentionally set, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

The fire, which caused no injuries, was reported about 2:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Wise Avenue.

First responders arrived to find light smoke issuing from the second floor of the building. No one was inside the apartment at the time.

On Tuesday, the fire marshal's office said it had determined that the cause of the blaze was incendiary.

The residents appear to have been out of town at the time, officials said, but neighbors reported seeing kids coming and going from the apartment.

The fire inflicted no structural damage to the building but damaged an estimated $1,000 worth of property inside the apartment.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the fire marshal’s office at 853-2795 or the police department at 344-8500. Tips also can be sent to police by texting 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure delivery.

This was one of two fires in the city Monday afternoon.