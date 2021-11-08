Woman charged in prostitution ring that operated out of Roanoke County motels

A Roanoke woman is facing charges in connection with what federal authorities describe as a drug and prostitution ring that was run out of a number of motel rooms.

Drug-addicted women were encouraged to live in the motels, off Interstate 581 in Roanoke County, “where they could be convinced to purchase illegal drugs and engage in prostitution acts to fund their addictions,” according to court records.

Mickey Emma Jimenez, 28, was indicted last week on charges of recruiting a 15-year-old girl to have paid sex with a man who helped manage the operation.

The girl, who had left her foster home to live with friends at a motel, told Roanoke County police in January 2020 that she was forced to have sex with a man who paid her $100.

Court records identify the man only by the initials of W.J. and indicate that he is cooperating with authorities. The man claimed that he did not know the girl was under the age of 18 at the time, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.

Jimenez knew the girl personally, and was aware of her age when she accepted $200 from W.J. for arranging the meeting, an indictment returned Thursday by a federal grand jury alleges.