Woman charged in prostitution ring that operated out of Roanoke County motels

A Roanoke woman is facing charges in connection with what federal authorities describe as a drug and prostitution ring that was run out of a number of motel rooms.
Drug-addicted women were encouraged to live in the motels, off Interstate 581 in Roanoke County, “where they could be convinced to purchase illegal drugs and engage in prostitution acts to fund their addictions,” according to court records.
Mickey Emma Jimenez, 28, was indicted last week on charges of recruiting a 15-year-old girl to have paid sex with a man who helped manage the operation.
The girl, who had left her foster home to live with friends at a motel, told Roanoke County police in January 2020 that she was forced to have sex with a man who paid her $100.
Court records identify the man only by the initials of W.J. and indicate that he is cooperating with authorities. The man claimed that he did not know the girl was under the age of 18 at the time, according to a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Roanoke.
Jimenez knew the girl personally, and was aware of her age when she accepted $200 from W.J. for arranging the meeting, an indictment returned Thursday by a federal grand jury alleges.
Although the girl initially agreed to the offer, she told police that she later refused. When the man placed a firearm on a nearby table, she had sex “because she was afraid that W.J. would hurt her if she did not,” court records state.
According to documents filed under seal in August, authorities became aware last year that W.J. was working as a mid-level manager in the conspiracy in 2019 and 2020.
W.J. told investigators that he was provided crack and heroin and instructed to encourage at-risk women to live in the motel rooms. He then used the proceeds from drugs sales to the women, as well as money he received as their pimp, to pay for more drugs that he received on a daily basis, according to court records.
The scheme allegedly used a website to advertise the business.
There was no indication that motel management knew of the offenses. Efforts to reach the manager of one motel identified in court records were unsuccessful Monday.
Jimenez is currently in state custody on unrelated charges, according to Brian McGinn, a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office. Records in the case were unsealed following her indictment.