Woman dead, man hospitalized following Giles County shooting

Woman dead, man hospitalized following Giles County shooting

A man and woman inside a Pembroke home each sustained gunshot wounds Saturday, with the latter dying from her injuries, according to the Giles County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers received a call from a male subject just before 12:30 p.m. from a man complaining of shortness of breath, the sheriff’s office said. The caller requested assistance at his home on the 100 block of Royal Drive.

Upon arriving at the scene, EMT personnel found Donald Eugene Collins, 60, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Responders also found a 64-year-old woman inside the home who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Collins was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies have also obtained warrants on Collins for second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The sheriff’s office, as of Saturday night, has not disclosed the woman’s identity.

The sheriff’s office said Virginia State Police is assisting with the investigation.

“There is no ongoing threat to public safety. No further information will be released at this time, as this is an active investigation,” according to a post from the Giles sheriff’s office on social media.

